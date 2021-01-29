Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,621 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $21,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in CME Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in CME Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.06.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $734,760.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,199.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,208. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.34.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.