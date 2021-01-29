Davis R M Inc. Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $26,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,707,150 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,595,000 after acquiring an additional 462,046 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,651,000 after acquiring an additional 202,864 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,514,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 322,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,239,000 after acquiring an additional 173,002 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYK traded down $7.73 on Friday, hitting $222.27. The stock had a trading volume of 35,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,024. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $247.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.55.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

