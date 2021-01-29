Davis R M Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,130 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $10,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 947,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,248,000 after purchasing an additional 631,833 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,089 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,848,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2,801.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 369,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,897,000 after purchasing an additional 356,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,025,000 after acquiring an additional 303,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $5.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.56. The company had a trading volume of 36,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,512. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $160.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

