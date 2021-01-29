Davis R M Inc. Decreases Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.09% of Northern Trust worth $17,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Northern Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,138,000 after purchasing an additional 203,746 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,319,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,143,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,174,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,816,000 after buying an additional 51,065 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 807,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,979,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $2.43 on Friday, reaching $88.76. 29,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,278. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $104.45.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.47.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.