Davis R M Inc. Buys 69,729 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $35,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.10.

ATVI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.30. 324,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,136,173. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $95.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

