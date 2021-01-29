David Montgomery Sells 50,000 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $1,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 943,166 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,397. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Montgomery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $5,337,718.96.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,756,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2,300.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,961,000 after purchasing an additional 246,703 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 300,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 234,980 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 231,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 748.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 218,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,518,000 after purchasing an additional 193,046 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

