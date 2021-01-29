Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $41.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Longbow Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.58.

Shares of PLAY opened at $35.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $68,932.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $674,464.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

