Databroker Price Down 32.2% Over Last Week (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Databroker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $4,979.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00067789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.93 or 0.00886615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00049834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.46 or 0.04145741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017831 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

