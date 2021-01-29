Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Raised to $69.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DAR. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

NYSE DAR opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.61.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $2,291,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,401.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $1,365,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,740 shares in the company, valued at $40,446,557.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,496 shares of company stock worth $6,490,284. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

