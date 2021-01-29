Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DRI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $137.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $118.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.24 and its 200 day moving average is $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $128.44.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 359,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,252,000 after purchasing an additional 122,620 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 379,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

