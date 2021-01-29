Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Update

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 256.7% from the December 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.76. 31,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,626. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Wednesday.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses; and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, and Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

