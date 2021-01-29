Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Raised to $26.00 at KeyCorp

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

DAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. Dana has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dana news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dana by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

