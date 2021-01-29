Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Raised to $26.00 at KeyCorp

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
DAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.44.
Shares of Dana stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. Dana has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96.
In other Dana news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dana by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
Featured Story: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.