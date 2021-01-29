Damara Gold Corp. (DMR.V) (CVE:DMR) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Damara Gold Corp. (DMR.V) (CVE:DMR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.13. Damara Gold Corp. (DMR.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$4.54 million and a PE ratio of -20.83.

Damara Gold Corp. (DMR.V) Company Profile (CVE:DMR)

Damara Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties worldwide. It focuses on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored gold properties. The company was formerly known as Solomon Resources Limited and changed its name to Damara Gold Corp. in September 2014.

