Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDAIF. BNP Paribas upgraded Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

Daimler stock opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.39. Daimler has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $72.93.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

