Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Daimler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.02 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daimler’s FY2021 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

Get Daimler alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Daimler to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Daimler stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. Daimler has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $72.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.