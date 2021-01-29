Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by equities researchers at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DAI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler AG (DAI.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €57.35 ($67.47).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €57.59 ($67.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,985.86. Daimler AG has a one year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a one year high of €60.15 ($70.76). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €57.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €49.14.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

