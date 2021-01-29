Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Update

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the December 31st total of 399,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DACHF remained flat at $$7.60 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. Daicel has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

Daicel Company Profile

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, China, other Asian regions, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides cellulose acetate for LCD optical films, acetate fiber, plastics, separation membranes, photographic films and X-ray films, LCD polarizing panels protective films, cosmetics, paints, binders for adhesives, and inks; acetate tow for cigarette filters; carboxymethyl cellulose, hydroxyethyl cellulose, and microfibrillated fibers for use in foods, medicines, cosmetics, and electronic materials; and cellulose plastics for glass frames, toys, and writing instruments.

