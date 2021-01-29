D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L) (LON:D4T4) Insider Sells £372,073.20 in Stock

D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L) (LON:D4T4) insider Mark Boxall sold 130,552 shares of D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total transaction of £372,073.20 ($486,116.02).

Shares of D4T4 stock opened at GBX 289.50 ($3.78) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £116.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. D4t4 Solutions Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300 ($3.92). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 272.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 228.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

