Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP Purchases New Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000. MaxLinear comprises approximately 2.1% of Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP owned approximately 0.08% of MaxLinear at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 59.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 17.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $255,729.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 171,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,731.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $334,392.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,687.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,357. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MXL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

