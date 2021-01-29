Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP Acquires Shares of 8,000 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

SPLK traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.67. 46,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.04.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $6,042,901 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

