Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP Acquires Shares of 17,000 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000. Arista Networks comprises 4.3% of Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 328.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 34,729 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $307.11. The stock had a trading volume of 25,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $320.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.62.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total transaction of $8,419,957.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $26,588.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,317 shares of company stock valued at $91,119,118. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.05.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

