Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Shares Up 20.7%

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) shot up 20.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.26. 967,771 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 631% from the average session volume of 132,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CELP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 million, a PE ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. Cypress Environmental Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 41.51%. Analysts forecast that Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

