Cwm LLC Purchases 9,250 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 47,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Illumina by 47.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 142 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 22.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,959 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $438.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $453.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,241,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $66,671.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,648,560 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.14.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

