Cwm LLC Purchases 51,624 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cwm LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,624 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $15,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $33,552,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

