Cwm LLC Has $29.96 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 883,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 226,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average is $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $197.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

