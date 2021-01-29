Cwm LLC Has $19.20 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,233 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $19,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XSMO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of XSMO opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.29. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.