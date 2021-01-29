Cwm LLC Has $17.89 Million Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 784,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,987 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $17,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 415,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 30,642 shares during the period.

QYLD opened at $23.02 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

