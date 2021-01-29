Cwm LLC Buys 24,340 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 390,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,953,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.9% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 42.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after buying an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,010.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $157.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.33 and a 200-day moving average of $160.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

