Cwm LLC Acquires 23,224 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,224 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRTC. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $251.00 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.54 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -131.41 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.56.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.16, for a total transaction of $1,155,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,041.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $8,082,562.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,362,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,669 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,262. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

