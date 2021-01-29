Cwm LLC Acquires 217,445 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8,621.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,445 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $10,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 50.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $605,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,989. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $52.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

