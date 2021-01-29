Cwm LLC Acquires 128 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 886.3% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Facebook by 12.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.14.

FB opened at $265.00 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

