CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.24. Approximately 1,038,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 677,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

CVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.26 million. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. On average, analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 60,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 56,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter.

About CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.