cVault.finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.62 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a market cap of $44.04 million and $1.62 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for about $4,404.48 or 0.11613685 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00045691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00115299 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00062594 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00238792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00059968 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,028.08 or 0.81814597 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

cVault.finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.