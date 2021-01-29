Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%.
Customers Bancorp stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.30. 256,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,735. The company has a market cap of $704.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08.
In related news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $37,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $373,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.
Customers Bancorp Company Profile
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.
