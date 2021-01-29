Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%.
CUBI stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 256,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $704.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.55.
In other Customers Bancorp news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $37,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $47,841.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $373,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.
About Customers Bancorp
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.
