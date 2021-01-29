Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to post $147.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.00 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $103.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $491.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $471.10 million to $509.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $433.83 million, with estimates ranging from $422.50 million to $455.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

In other news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $37,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $373,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 121,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 34,102 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 60.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 72,232 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 161,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBI stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $704.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.