Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,948 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.09% of Cummins worth $29,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE:CMI traded down $9.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.93. 18,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,289. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $254.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.49.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.30.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.