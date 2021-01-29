Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $3.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.61. 941,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.44. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

