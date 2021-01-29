Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 431 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in McKesson by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 66,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $2,144,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,887 shares of company stock worth $3,911,656. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $180.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.11. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

