Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Raises Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after purchasing an additional 698,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 530.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after buying an additional 800,697 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,399,000 after buying an additional 228,327 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in The Clorox by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after buying an additional 628,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in The Clorox by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,160,000 after buying an additional 736,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $209.57 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.09 and a 200-day moving average of $212.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

In other The Clorox news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,938,073.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,642 shares of company stock valued at $103,903,009 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

