Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 116,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,278,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,429 shares of company stock worth $11,684,317 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

TFC opened at $49.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

