Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $465.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $482.98 and a 200 day moving average of $475.44. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,794 shares of company stock worth $41,391,007. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.