Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $5.55 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 1.3% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE stock opened at $292.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $306.96. The company has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.