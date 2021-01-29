Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $188,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,853.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,799,024 shares of company stock valued at $129,228,173. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.68.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

