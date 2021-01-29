CUDOS (CUDOS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.02 Million

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. CUDOS has a market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CUDOS has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One CUDOS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00046436 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000752 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00116857 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00061877 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00244158 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00060088 BTC.
- yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,193.76 or 0.83459251 BTC.
