Cubic Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.7% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 195,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 122.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 614,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after buying an additional 338,123 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.7% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 15,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 73.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COP traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.11. 449,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,728,268. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $61.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of -36.38, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

