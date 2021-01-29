Cubic Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after buying an additional 89,319 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 38,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,549,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $610,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.67. 32,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,862. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $148.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

