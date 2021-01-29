Cubic Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Acme United worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 444,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after buying an additional 38,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

ACU stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.41. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,857. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.06. Acme United Co. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

