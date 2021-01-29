Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

NYSE:CR traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $75.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.22. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

