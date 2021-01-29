Cubic Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.96. The stock had a trading volume of 107,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,366. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $128.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

